Trump Supporters Rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Supporters line the side of the road waiting for President Donald Trump to drive past on Thursday in Allentown, Pa. 

AP Photo/Matt Rourke
A man salutes as President Donald Trump’s motorcade drives past on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Allentown, Pa.
People line the side of the road waiting for the motorcade with President Donald Trump to drive past on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Allentown, Pa.
Supporters line the side of the road waiting for the motorcade of President Donald Trump to drive past on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Allentown, Pa.
People watch as a motorcade with President Donald Trump dives past on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Allentown, Pa.

