Trump Tussle: Fight Breaks Out Ahead of Ex-President's Arraignment

A tussle broke out Tuesday morning outside of court in New York City, with supporters of Donald Trump tangling with those calling for the former president to face more charges.

The New York Police Department quickly stepped in.

TRUMP TUSSLE: Trump supporters tangling w/ those arguing for the former President to face more charges. All this playing out across from the courthouse where Trump will be arraigned later today. @NYPDSpecialops quick to step in. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/B5RlcYoFrg — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) April 4, 2023

Juliet Germanotta was in the middle of it all.

"I ain't got nothing better to do," she said. "I was going to watch it on television, so why not come out and observe it in person."

The already secure courthouse is getting even more so on Tuesday morning, with police officers expanding the perimeter just hours before Trump is scheduled to be arraigned. Streets around the courthouse are also blocked, with a mix of New York Police Department officers, court officials and the Secret Service all patrolling outside.

"I am here for jury duty. I have that at 9:30, so I just wanted to come and check out the scene a little bit beforehand, see if I can spot Trump coming in," one person said.

Media members from around the globe are gathered, some of whom got in line at 3 p.m. Monday for a chance to be inside the courtroom.

"It's a nothingburger, to tell you the truth," said attorney Don Rizzuto, who stopped by the scene after finishing up a case at a nearby court. "Nothing is going to happen to him. It's good publicity for him."