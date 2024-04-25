TSA to conduct review of airport security after Turks and Caicos arrests

Two American dads detained in the Turks and Caicos Islands are uplifted by the support after their stories went viral.

Bryan Hagerich of Pennsylvania and Ryan Watson of Oklahoma are both out on bail awaiting court hearings, charged with possession of ammunition that they say was mistakenly left in their luggage after prior hunting trips.

"The outpouring of love, support and prayer, not only from friends and family, but long-lost friends, or people that you don't even know, that have really gone the extra mile to support us and pray for us – it's just, it's unreal," said Hagerich.

"It's wildly humbling," said Watson. "It's hard not to get emotional when you talk about it just because it means the world to me and [my wife] Val."

Their wives are holding down the fort at home, trying as best they can to comfort their young children.

"I was trying to explain they have certain laws, and they have certain consequences when you break their laws. And that's what people are trying to help figure out right now," said Valerie Watson, Ryan's wife.

"We have shared with them that daddy's away working, and he's working very hard to get home to us," said Ashley Hagerich. "Nobody can replace having their dad and my husband home with us, like, we need him home with us. He's our provider, he's our everything."

One of the big questions in this situation is how their luggage got through TSA security stateside without the ammunition being detected. Watson flew out of Oklahoma City, Hagerich left from Pittsburgh.

"I certainly do wish it was found in Pittsburgh. Obviously, I think it'd probably be a little bit different scenario right now," Hagerich said.

"Carried it on in Oklahoma City. That bag went through the scanner," said Watson. "Nothing was flagged or detected there."

Valerie Watson also wishes it was caught earlier.

"I just wish that they had seen it, because our life would be so different if they had," she said. "I have no idea how it didn't get flagged, how it didn't come up on their screen."

On Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration told NBC Boston it is aware of an incident in Turks and Caicos involving a U.S. citizen and it is conducting a review at the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma, the originating airport. The agency will share updates as it has them during the review.

In April, the TSA issued a release saying it screened more than 206 million passengers and intercepted more than 1,500 firearms at airport checkpoints nationwide during the first quarter of this year. Carrying ammunition through security carries a $390 to a $2,250 fine.

It's been almost 10 years since the Department of Homeland Security released internal investigation results on security failures at dozens of the nation's busiest airports. In 2015, they found a 95% failure rate detecting weapons.

Hagerich will be in court May 3. Watson has a court date scheduled in June.

"I really feel like I'm on trial too on May 3," said Watson. "That's Brian's day and that case will set precedents for us."

"My understanding is the prosecution will present their case, and we will have the opportunity to present our case, as well. And then a short time later, that the judge will deliver the sentencing," explained Hagerich. "We're hopeful and optimistic that it's a favorable outcome for us. But nobody knows. The uncertainty is the hardest thing right now, knowing that for 12 years I won't have my family."

"I think for me, I just really hope that our story helps to prevent others from this situation," said Valerie Watson.

"We're all human and we're all flawed people," said Ashley Hagerich. "So it's very easy to pass judgment, and think that this couldn't happen to you, but we never thought something like this could happen to us. And to just think that, you know, Brian could be away from us and our kids for 12 years, over an honest mistake -- I can't even let my mind go there."

TSA officials recommend that travelers begin packing for each trip with an empty bag. They say that is the best method for ensuring against unintentionally packing a prohibited item.