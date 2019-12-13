Tuesday Storm to Bring Another Shot of Snow

Clouds will increase today, as temperatures climb into the 30s and 40s ahead of our next storm.

It starts to arrive during the evening commute with a few spotty showers. As the precipitation arrives, there may be one or two icy spots in parts of the interior—from Connecticut into western and central Massachusetts, up into Vermont and New Hampshire. That won’t last long though, because temperatures will climb tonight as the rain becomes heavier and steadier.

Rounds of heavy rain will continue Saturday morning, into the afternoon. By afternoon some breaks in the rain will develop, but it doesn’t stop entirely.

Meanwhile a gusty south wind, gusting 40 to 50 mph, will push temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for many spots in southern New England. We’ll hold in the 30s and 40s up north, but even for ski country this storm is mostly rain.

Expect a widespread 1 to 2 inches from this, with locally higher amounts. Some street flooding is also likely, and area streams will rise, too.

A gusty west wind will develop on the back of the storm for Sunday. That will clear us out, except for in the mountains where a few snow showers blow through. Highs will be near 50 early, then we’ll drop into the 40s.

Monday is quiet, before another storm arrives Tuesday. That likely starts as snow or a mix, then goes over to some rain in southern New England. The snow will last longest, as it looks now, across northern New England.