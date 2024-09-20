Tufts men's lacrosse players hospitalized following workout led by graduate of Navy SEAL training program

Five Tufts University men's lacrosse players remain hospitalized following a recent workout led by a graduate of a Navy SEAL training program, according to a spokesman for the school.

About 50 team members participated in the voluntary, 45-minute workout session on campus Monday, according to Patrick Collins, Tufts executive director of media relations. The session was led by a Tufts alum and recent graduate of the BUD/S Navy SEAL training program.

Collins said 12 members of the lacrosse team have been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, or rhabdo, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is "a serious medical condition that can lead to permanent disability or death." It occurs when muscle breaks down, often from overexertion, and releases its contents into the bloodstream. Symptoms can appear similar to heat-related illnesses and dehydration. The only way to determine if you have it is through testing.

Five of the student athletes remain hospitalized, Collins said, adding that both the number of confirmed cases and the number of those hospitalized could change.

"Our thoughts are with the players and their families, and we are hoping for their quick return to good health under the care of local medical experts," Collins said. "Meanwhile, we are closely monitoring the condition of the rest of the team and have postponed all team practice activities until each team member has been evaluated and medically cleared to return to participation."

Because of the seriousness of the situation, the university said it is appointing an external, independent investigator to conduct a thorough review, "with a goal of taking any steps needed to support the safety of our student athletes."

The school said they are unable to release additional details until their investigation is complete.

Tufts University, located in Medford and Somerville, has about 6,700 undergraduate students. The men's lacrosse team won its fourth NCAA title in May, defeating RIT.