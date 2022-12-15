Tufts University Receives Bomb Threat for Second Straight Day, Evacuations Underway

Tufts University has received a bomb threat for the second straight day, school officials said Thursday morning.

"A Bomb Threat has been reported affecting the Tufts University Medford/Somerville campus," an alert from the school stated.

Thursday, 12/15/22: TuftsAlert



Evacuate immediately:



Office of Undergraduate Admissions

Department of Philosophy

Department of Mathematics

East Hall

Anderson Hall



Take belongings. Follow instructions from authorities.



More info: https://t.co/BJxVj8uEGD pic.twitter.com/oQsOccvDnq — Tufts University (@TuftsUniversity) December 15, 2022

The Tufts Daily said on Twitter that the threat has led to evacuations of the Cummings Center, Bendetson Hall, East Hall and Anderson Hall. Students are being told to shelter at the Gantcher Center at 161 College Avenue in Medford if needed.

This is the second bomb threat received by Tufts in the last 24 hours.

Multiple buildings on campus were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat, including Ballou Hall, Miller Hall and the Campus Center. An all-clear was announced about an hour later and people were allowed back into the buildings.

TuftsAlert BOMB THREAT Medford/Somerville campus. Evacuate Ballou Hall, Miller Hall, Campus Center immediately. Take belongings with you. Follow instructions from authorities. Avoid the area. — Tufts Univ. Police (@TuftsPolice) December 14, 2022

Tufts University officials confirmed the threat and a tweet was sent out by the university's official Twitter account shortly after 4 p.m.