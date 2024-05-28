American avoids prison in Turks and Caicos ammo case

Another American is free to leave Turks and Caicos after spending over a month detained on the islands.

Tyler Wenrich of Virginia was one of five Americans recently charged with possession of ammunition. All of them say they mistakenly brought the ammo along on vacation in their luggage.

It was a story first reported by NBC10 Boston’s consumer investigative reporter Leslie Gaydos, and she has followed every update.

Wenrich, 31, had his wife Jeriann, his father Michael and a coworker by his side as he headed to court Tuesday on Grand Turk for a sentencing hearing.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Virginia dad and EMT was arrested on April 20 and charged with possession of ammunition after two 9mm rounds were found in his bag as he tried to reboard a Royal Caribbean Cruise after a beach excursion.

The judge sentenced him to time served and a $9,000 fine.

“I feel very just relieved away to have been lifted off my shoulders and my wife. And I'm glad that I get to go home and be with my son again,” Wenrich said.

Turks and Caicos Islands strict gun and ammunition law has a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years. A judge was allowed to account for exceptional circumstances in Wenrich’s case, like character references and his work, to allow for a lesser sentence.

“It’s very emotional,” Wenrich said. “This is up and down as you go through everything. You don't know if it's going one way or the other as he's reading through everything…I'm just relieved at the outcome.”

Wenrich spent almost two weeks in prison after his arrest before he was able to post bail.

“Prison was. It was terrible. I mean, I don't have anything to compare it to, but, you know, I've said it before. In other interviews, the conditions were rough. Again, I don't know how other prisons are, but it was it was emotional. Not knowing where this was going to go, you know, just trying to get through each day and adapt."

Wenrich has a flight booked to Richmond, Virginia on Thursday.

Wenrich's case is one of several involving Americans arrested for having ammunition in baggage that have received national attention — they prompted new travel warnings from federal officials and a bipartisan congressional delegation met with officials in Turks and Caicos Islands last week to discuss the situation.

Ryan Watson of Oklahoma learned Tuesday that he will have to wait another three weeks before his case is heard on June 17. His sentencing is scheduled for June 21. Last week he spoke with NBC News about being detained on the island.

“It’s the weirdest thing to be in this beautiful backdrop where you see beaches and sand and palm trees and it’s now become my prison you know, hearing other families laughing and having fun. It’s heartbreaking,” Watson said.

Florida resident Sharitta Grier, who was arrested after Mother’s Day weekend, will be back in court in July.

An American woman faces a potential 12-year prison sentence after bullets were found in her luggage. She says TSA missed the bullets but confiscated her body lotion.

A fifth American, Michael Evans of Texas, is in the U.S. on bail. He has a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 18.

Last Friday, Bryan Hagerich of Pennsylvania received a suspended sentence in his case and paid a $6,700 fine before leaving Turks and Caicos. Hagerich was met by his kids at Pittsburgh Airport on Friday night.

The premier of Turks and Caicos Islands, C. Washington Misick, said the Hagerich's sentencing represents justice being served.

"As we have said, The Firearms Act includes consideration for exceptional circumstances and today’s decision reflects our commitment to judicial independence along with upholding the law. Residents and visitors can be confident that the Turks and Caicos Islands are dedicated to safety and compassion as we protect the safety and rights of all," he said in a statement.

He also said that islanders appreciate visitors: "I assure all travelers that the Turks and Caicos Islands prioritize hospitality, cultural exchange, and mutual respect. You will find our doors open and our hearts eager to share the warmth and beauty of our homeland. We highly value the trust and confidence travelers worldwide place in us when they choose the Turks and Caicos Islands as their destination."

Misick has previously stated that exceptional circumstances in previous cases not involving Americans resulted in sentences under the 12-year minimum. The governor, Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam, said Americans are not targeted by the Turks and Caicos justice system.

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin said on X that Wenrich’s release was another step in the right direction. The Republican said he encourages officials in TCI to address the unintended consequences of their law to prevent this from happening again.