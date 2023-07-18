[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local brewery is getting ready to cease operations.

According to a note on its website, Turtle Swamp Brewing in Jamaica Plain is closing down both its taproom and its production brewery, with its last day being August 19 or "when the beer runs out." No reason has been given for its closure, nor is it known what future plans the co-founders might have; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here.

Turtle Swamp Brewing, which first opened on Washington Street in the spring of 2017, also had a beer garden at the Roslindale Substation from 2018 to 2021.

The address for Turtle Swamp Brewing is 3377 Washington Street, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130. Its website can be found at https://turtleswampbrewing.com/





