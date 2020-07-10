Tuscan Kitchen Opens New Outdoor Dining Space in Boston's Seaport District

Tuscan Kitchen has expanded with a new outdoor location in Boston's Seaport District.
"Il Giardino" debuted Thursday at 65 Northern Avenue, near the corner of Fan Pier Boulevard, according to a news release from Tuscan Kitchen.
The 22,000-square-foot tented outdoor space features a raw bar, a gelato cart, a pizza oven and cocktails, the restaurant said. Executive chef Nimesh Maharjan will be serving up chilled lobster tails, lobster rolls, homemade pasta and more.
U.S. & World
The space will also feature an area to play lawn games like bocce, ping pong and cornhole, according to the company.
Il Giardino will be open Monday through Thursday 3-10 p.m., Friday 3-11 p.m., Saturday 12-11 p.m. and Sunday 12-10 p.m., according to Tuscan Kitchen.