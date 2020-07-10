Il Giardino

Tuscan Kitchen Opens New Outdoor Dining Space in Boston's Seaport District

'Il Giardino' on Northern Avenue debuted July 9 and features a raw bar, gelato cart, a pizza oven and cocktails

By Melissa Buja

Tuscan Kitchen Seaport
Tuscan Seaport - Il Giardino

Tuscan Kitchen has expanded with a new outdoor location in Boston's Seaport District.

"Il Giardino" debuted Thursday at 65 Northern Avenue, near the corner of Fan Pier Boulevard, according to a news release from Tuscan Kitchen.

The 22,000-square-foot tented outdoor space features a raw bar, a gelato cart, a pizza oven and cocktails, the restaurant said. Executive chef Nimesh Maharjan will be serving up chilled lobster tails, lobster rolls, homemade pasta and more.

The space will also feature an area to play lawn games like bocce, ping pong and cornhole, according to the company.

Il Giardino will be open Monday through Thursday 3-10 p.m., Friday 3-11 p.m., Saturday 12-11 p.m. and Sunday 12-10 p.m., according to Tuscan Kitchen.

