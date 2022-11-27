Twelve-Year-Old Mississippi Boy Dies Playing Russian Roulette With Others

A 12-year-old boy is dead after playing Russian Roulette with peers in Jackson, Mississippi, police say.

Jackson's Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn identified the boy as Markell Noah, according to NBC affiliate WLBT-TV.

Noah was originally considered missing, but later found dead at an abandoned Jackson house.

Following the boy's death officers arrested two juveniles and one 21-year-old adult Friday.

Police said the two juveniles are being charged with murder and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

No further details were given at the time, but police said an investigation is ongoing.