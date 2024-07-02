Twin toddlers released from Conn. hospital following attempted drowning by NYC man

Following more than a week of hospitalization, the two children involved in an attempted drowning have been released from the hospital, according to West Haven's mayor.

Romney Desronvil, 41, of New York is facing multiple charges including attempted murder. A judge set his bond at $2 million, ordered a mental health evaluation and issued protective orders for both children.

An officer on patrol found Desronvil’s SUV parked on Dawson Avenue Beach at 2 a.m. on June 22 with its headlights covered with clothes. He called for backup and heard screams from the water.

According to court documents, Desronvil was 30 to 40 feet out in the water, with both children under his arms. They are both under the age of 3 and unable to swim, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

When the officers jumped in, Desronvil began to back up deeper into the water, the documents read.

Police said he was screaming “get away” to the responding officers, and at one point yelled “I love you” and “kill me.” One officer said he saw Desronvil lower his arms, causing the children to be submerged underwater for several minutes.

Eventually they were able to reach the children and brought them to shore, and they were rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital for lifesaving treatment.

Last week, both children had been extubated and were “significantly improving,” according to the mayor. On Tuesday, Mayor Borer confirmed the children were released from the hospital and given a ride home.

“Those children had two guardian angels that night and it was Officer Williamson and Officer Miller and them together with the entire police department, fire department, the dispatch team, really, you know, saved their lives,” said West Haven Mayor Dorinda Borer in a statement last week.

Mayor Borer said the children’s mother rushed to their side from New York.

The first responders are now being hailed as heroes for their quick action. The total time from the initial call to when the children arrived at the hospital was 22 minutes, according to fire officials.