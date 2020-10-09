Twitter Roasts Tom Brady for Apparent Mental Error Late in Bucs' Loss to Bears

Twitter roasts Brady for apparent mental error in Bucs-Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their final drive and what did he do with Tom Brady?

Brady took the field Thursday night in Chicago on his own 25-yard line with 1:13 left in regulation and the Bucs trailing the Bears by one.

A perfect opportunity for the GOAT to lead another game-winning drive, right? Too bad Brady left his situational football skills back in New England.

After finding Rob Gronkowski for a four-yard gain on third down, the ex-Patriots quarterback threw an incomplete pass intended for Cameron Brate on 4th-and-6 with 33 seconds left. Comeback thwarted. Bears win, 20-19.

As his teammates ran off the field, though, Brady looked confused.

Did the most clutch quarterback in NFL history really forget what down it was?

Twitter isn't known for giving the benefit of the doubt. Here's how social media reacted to Brady's apparent flub:

I don’t think I’ve ever seen Brady lose track of downs like that ever. Let alone in a game-winning situation like that. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 9, 2020

I can’t believe 6X Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady lost track of downs in their 20-19 loss to the Bears. 😧 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady lost track of downs in a 2 minute drive. Gotta be 2020. — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) October 9, 2020

JR Smith seeing Tom Brady forget it was 4th down pic.twitter.com/UFpWQYoavK — Bo Tilly 🇰🇷🤙🏾 (@BoTilly) October 9, 2020

Wow! Tom Brady didn’t realize it was 4th down... you forget things in your old age. #TNF pic.twitter.com/oDF1LAml8R — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 9, 2020

So, did Brady really make such a blatant brain fart? The 43-year-old quarterback offered a different explanation after the game.

"I knew we needed a chunk and I was thinking about more yardage and then, you know, it was just, it was bad execution," Brady said, via Pro Football Talk.

"You’re up against the clock and I knew we had to gain a chunk so I should have been thinking more first down instead of chunk on that down."

Head coach Bruce Arians, meanwhile, insisted Brady was aware of what down it was.

"Yeah, he knew. He knew," Arians said.

Whether you believe them or not, the fact is the Bucs have three wins instead of four after falling to the Bears.