Two 14-year-old boys died subway surfing exactly one week apart, NYC officials say

A teenage boy has died after reportedly subway surfing in Queens, and the death comes exactly one week after a boy of the same age died participating in the trend in Brooklyn.

Police say a 14-year-old boy died Thursday evening after falling from a train near Queensboro Plaza around 5:30 p.m. The boy's identity was not released, and it wasn't clear if he was with anyone else at the time.

His death follows that of another 14-year-old boy, Bryan Crespo, who died after falling from a Manhattan bound L train on June 22. Crespo's friend also fell and suffered serious injuries.

This week's death marks the seventh related to the subway surfing trend so far this year, that's according to the MTA.

7 trains are running with delays in both directions after we got medical assistance for an injured customer near Queensboro Plaza.



As an alternative for service between Queens and Manhattan, consider E/F/M/N/R/W trains. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 30, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams held a press conference after the Brooklyn incident in which he made demands for TikTok to take down videos that show kids subway surfing. He has said those videos have gained millions of views.

In a statement, a spokesperson for TikTok extended their deepest condolences while also noting that the trend of subway surfing "predates our platform."

"Our deepest sympathies go out to family and friends of the young person involved in this incident," the TikTok spokesperson said. "This dangerous activity predates our platform, and we strictly remove such content if we see it on TikTok. More than 40,000 safety professionals are dedicated to keeping our community safe and work diligently to remove harmful content when found."