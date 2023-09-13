Two arrested for attacking former trooper at center of teen drowning case

The brothers of a teen who drowned in 2021 in Dedham, Massachusetts, are accused of assaulting a retired Massachusetts State Police captain who was charged in connection with the death, opening another painful chapter in the controversial case.

Roshawn Drane and Denzell Rowell are charged with attacking that man, James Coughlin, as he was leaving Dedham District Court after pleading guilty to at least one charge involving the death of their brother. They were arrested and arraigned Wednesday.

James and Leslie Coughlin were charged two years ago in the death of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk. The teen had been at the couple’s home in June for a graduation party for their daughter where alcohol was being consumed. The case was resolved Monday when the Dedham couple was given suspended sentences, probation and community service.

"Mr. Coughlin spoke with the police and stated as he was crossing the street he felt a strike to the right side of his face. After that initial strike his face, He went down to the ground and tried to cover his head and face," prosecutors said in court.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Alonzo Polk’s family has been demanding justice and were in court Wednesday afternoon but declined comment.

According to court paperwork: Rowell and Drane are Alonzo’s brothers. Leslie Coughlin told police at least one of the defendants had been by her home on many occasions.

Prosecutors said Rowell told Coughlin at one point: this isn’t over. We’re coming after you.

The defendants were ordered held on bail. They’ve also been ordered to stay out of Dedham and wear a GPS.

One of them is facing similar charges in another court.

The Coughlins' attorney, Brian Kelly, said he witnessed the attack, and saw three people pummel Coughlin in the middle of the street, punching him in the head and kicking him as well.

“They circled up, attacked him from behind, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly struck him," he said. "It almost looked like a coordinated attack.”

He said a retired state trooper intervened and he too was injured.