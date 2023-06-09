food and drink

Two Big Boston-Area Food Festivals Are Back for First Time Since Covid

By Jenny Hellwig

Two large food festivals will be returning to Boston this month for the first time since before the pandemic. 

As the hospitality industry struggled due to the impacts of Covid-19, so did food festivals: the last time that the Boston Pizza Festival and Taste of Somerville were held in-person was the summer of 2019. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

food and drinkBostonSomervillepizza
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us