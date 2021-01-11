2 Capitol Police Officers Suspended Over Riot Selfie, MAGA Hat

Two Capitol Police officers were suspended Monday for behavior related to the Capitol riot, a House representative said.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee, said one officer was suspended for wearing a MAGA hat and another for taking a selfie with people outside the Capitol.

The news comes while the department is still reeling from the aftermath of the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, including the deaths of two officers and the resignation of former Chief Steven Sund.

Ryan also said interim Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman is taking “aggressive action” to see if there was any internal “help” by officers in the Capitol chaos.

Michael Zetts, a spokesperson for the congressman, said another 10-15 officers may be under investigation but could not provide further details.

