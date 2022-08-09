New Britain

Two Children Hospitalized, Conn. Home Condemned After High Mercury Levels

Home in New Britain
NBC Connecticut

Two children are in the hospital and a New Britain home has been condemned after mercury levels 600 times the acceptable limit were found in a home Tuesday.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Response Unit received a call from a local hospital to investigate possible mercury contamination at a residence on Hatch Street in New Britain after two children were hospitalized.

One of the children had found a jar of silver liquid in the home and started playing with it and another juvenile, upon seeing it, scooped up the liquid and disposed of it, according to DEEP.

The Emergency Response Unit found levels close to 600 times the permissible limit for human exposure to mercury.

The other five people who were inside the home were taken to the hospital to be checked for mercury exposure.

Environmental Services, Inc. has been contacted to help DEEP with clean-up.

DEEP said the local health department condemned the home and next steps for the home are being determined.

They are working with the city and the local health department to relocate the residents.

DEEP said there is no risk to the public at this time.

They warn that exposure to mercury is extremely harmful.

If you find a silvery liquid, do not play with it or handle it and instead contact a professional to properly dispose of it.

New Britain
