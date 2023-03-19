Two Dead After Car Crash in Holliston

Two people are dead after a one vehicle crash in Holliston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Police say the car was driving at high speed in the area of 717 Highland St. at around 9:53 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling southbound at high speed when left the roadway, rolled over and struck a tree, according to authorities.

Holliston police say the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services are assisting with the ongoing investigation.