Holliston

Two Dead After Car Crash in Holliston

The vehicle was traveling southbound at high speed when left the roadway, rolled over and struck a tree, according to authorities.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police Lights

Two people are dead after a one vehicle crash in Holliston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Police say the car was driving at high speed in the area of 717 Highland St. at around 9:53 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling southbound at high speed when left the roadway, rolled over and struck a tree, according to authorities.

Holliston police say the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

This article tagged under:

Holliston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us