Two Dead After Massive Car Crash in Masachusetts Highway

Two people are dead after an early morning multiple car crash in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Authorities responded to a call for a large accident on route 495 Southbound just after the South Main Street bridge in Mansfield. Five vehicles were involved in the crash.

The two fatalities were identified as a 27 year old man and a 32 year old woman. Two other drivers had minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital, while a fifth driver was not injured, according to police.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.