Man killed wife at Connecticut nursing home, then killed himself: official

A man shot and killed his 81-year-old wife at the Apple Rehab, on Berlin Road in Cromwell around 11 a.m. on Friday and then shot and killed himself, according to officials from the nursing home.

Officials from Apple Rehab said the 81-year-old woman, a long-term resident. had lived there for a few years.

It appears that the woman’s husband went into her room, shot his wife and then shot himself, according to Apple Rehab officials.

Police have not identified the victim or shooter, but said the victim and assailant are both dead and there is no threat to the public.

Apple Rehab's Cromwell location provides nursing and therapy services.

The victim had a room by herself and was not in a double occupancy room.

Police tape was wrapped around a vehicle in the parking lot and a police vehicle was blocking the entrance to the facility, but the facility is beginning to resume normal operations.

The KinderCare next door to Apple Rehab is on lockdown, according to staff there.

Apple Rehab issued the following statement:

Michael Landi, vice president of operations for Apple Rehab, provided the following statement:

It is with great sadness to inform you that the husband of one of our residents at Apple Rehab Cromwell took the life of his wife and then his own this morning.



The resident, who was 81 years of age had been with us for three years was in her room at the time of the tragedy. She did not have a roommate and there were no witnesses. Our staff reacted immediately by calling 911. No other residents or staff were injured or involved.



There were no known previous threats and the motive is unknown to us at this time.



Our focus will remain on our staff and residents and we will be providing any and all resources and counseling services that they may need to get through this tragic event, many of which are already onsite.



We will provide you more details as we get them but currently we will be working closely with the Cromwell Police Department and other state agencies.

No additional information was immediately available.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: If you are in Crisis and in Connecticut, call 211 and press 1, or call/text 988, or chat www.988lifeline.org; In an Emergency, call or text 911.



Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.