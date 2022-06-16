Police Investigating Possible Home Invasion After Fatal Shooting in Conn.

East Hartford police are investigating a possible targeted home invasion after the suspected intruders were shot early Thursday morning and later died, police said.

A resident reported that he shot the men who broke into his home and police said they are investigating the case as a possible targeted home invasion.

Officers responded to the Graham Road home after a neighbor heard gunshots and called the police shortly after midnight.

Inside, they found two men in the living room of the duplex who had been shot. They were treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The resident told investigators that the men force their way into the home and he shot them.

He is cooperating with the investigation and police said he is voluntarily speaking with them at the police station.

Investigators are waiting on search warrants.

Police are working to identify the two men who were shot and said they believe this was targeted and not random.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.