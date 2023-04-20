Two Dunkin' Franchisees Fined Nearly $400K for Child Labor Law Violations

Two Dunkin' franchisees are facing a combined $372,000 in fines for numerous child labor violations, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell's office announced Thursday.

Courtney Donuts and its manager Steven Catalano were issued four citations totaling over $222,000 for failing to obtain valid work permits, employing minors after 8 p.m. without adult supervision, having 16- or 17-year-olds work over nine hours a day and the employment of minors before 6 a.m., the attorney general's office said. Courtey Donuts operates 20 Dunkin' stores in Massachusetts, including in Devens, Harvard, Groton, Shirley and Townsend.

Somerset Donuts Express and its owners Robert Mongeon and Catherine Mello were also issued four citations totaling $150,000 for failure to obtain valid work permits, employing minors after 8 p.m. without adult supervision, having 16- or 17-year-olds work over nine hours a day and the employment of minors after 10 p.m., according to the attorney general's office. Somerset Donut Express operates seven Dunkin' stores in Somerset, Fall River and Dartmouth.

Thousands of violations occurred across several stores, affecting hundreds of underage workers, the attorney general's office said

This isn't the first time a Dunkin' franchisee has faced these types of citations. Since January of 2022, the attorney general's office said it has issued 32 citations against the owners of several Dunkin' franchises. The majority of the citations related to child labor violations and total over a half a million dollars in restitution and penalties.

Most recently, in October of 2022, the attorney general's office issued citations to the owners of Dunkin' stores in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westborough and Leominster.