Ayer

Two Firefighters Injured Battling Ayer Blaze

The cause remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

Ayer Fire

Two firefighters were injured battling a fire in Ayer, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Ayer fire officials said the fire started shortly after 8:30 a.m. at a home on Wright Road.

As they were approaching the scene, firefighters could see a large column of smoke from a distance, and the first police officer to arrive at the scene confirmed that the 2-1/2-story home was on fire.

Firefighters from Devens and Shirley also responded to the scene to assist the Ayers Fire Department, and were later joined by fire crews from Littleton, Groton, Lunenburg, Leominster and Westford. Harvard and Fitchburg provided station coverage.

All of the occupants of the building were able to get out safely. The home was heavily damaged in the fire.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Ayer
