Two Killed in Pedestrian Crash in Western Mass.

An 81-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were struck by a car on Route 10 around 7:30 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

Two people were killed in a pedestrian crash in Easthampton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night, authorities said.

An 81-year-old man and his companion, a 60-year-old woman, were struck by a car on Northampton Road, also known as Route 10, near the Burger King, around 7:30 p.m., the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she later died. Both victims are Easthampton residents. Their names have not been released.

The driver of the vehicle that hit them, a Hadley man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Easthampton police and state police.

