Two Mass. Life Sciences Companies Implicated in Kickback Schemes

A laboratory and a diagnostics-maker, both based in Massachusetts, are allegedly involved in separate federal and state-level kickback schemes, according to charges brought by the U.S. Justice Department and the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office.

Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation, a Framingham-based subsidiary of a Luxembourg-headquartered laboratory services company called Eurofins Inc., was implicated last month when federal prosecutors brought charges against three of its former employees.

According to the complaint, former CEO Susan Hertzberg, former VP of sales Matthew Theiler and former area sales manager and recruiter Laura Howard allegedly conspired with small Texas hospitals to pay doctors to refer patients to hospitals for lab tests, some of which were performed by Boston Heart Diagnostics.

