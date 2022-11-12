Two Men Arrested After Fight Outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury

Two men were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon at a Motel 6 in Tewksbury early Saturday morning.

Police say they received a 911 call reporting that a man pulled a knife on another man during an altercation.

The two men, identified as 41-year-old Brian Donahue, of Tewksbury and 51-year-old Albert Echenique, of Lowell were both put under custody after it was determined that both were the aggressors at different points.

Police determined that Donahue had pulled the knife and Echenique, who made the 911 call, reignited the situation by approaching and threatening Donahue with a baseball bat.

Both men will be arraigned on Monday in Lowell District Court.