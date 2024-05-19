Two men face multiple charges in connection to retail theft

District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced that two men were arraigned in connection to retail theft incidents in the Boston area.

39-year-old James Nickola and 35-year-old Christopher Alves were arrested in connection to multiple thefts.

Nickola was charged with larceny from a building and breaking and entering at night with intent to commit a felony and was held on $1,000 bail and to stay away from the location.

Authorities say that on February 10, Nickola had broken into Express Convenience Store at 31 Winter Street and had taken $4,375 worth of cigarettes, $360 worth of lighters, $225 worth of E-Z Wider rolling paper, 22 pairs of headphones worth $470, 20 phone chargers worth $240, seven power packs worth $245, $600 in gold dollars, $300 in loose change, $300 of miscellaneous items, and a backpack used to store the items.

The owner had told police that the suspect had broken into the store two other times.

Nickola has several convictions for larceny and assault and battery. He is due back in court on June 10.

Alves was arraigned on charges of shoplifting and trespassing in West Roxbury on May 15.

Alves previous shoplifting cases stem from incidents at CVS Pharmacy at 467 Centre Street in West Roxbury, Whole Foods at 413 Centre Street in Jamaica Plain and Target at 4165 Washington Street

Officers noted that Alves was involved in five previously documented shoplifting incidents from Target beginning March 18.

Alves' bail was revoked on three open shoplifting cases and is due back in court on May 31.

“We recognize the frustrations and safety concerns store-based crime can bring to shoppers, store owners and employees, and we are committed to addressing them appropriately. These thefts affect more than just store owners. The true impact is felt by the entire community through store closures, item restrictions and reduced access to daily essentials and medications,” Hayden said.