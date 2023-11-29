Two men indicted in million-dollar luxury car fraud scheme, Dorchester shooting

Two men are facing indictments in connection to a fraud scheme in which they would acquire luxury cars from auto auctions and steal them across multiple counties in Massachusetts, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced.

Dyllan Lopes, 21, of Quincy and Angelo Henderson, 19, of Taunton are facing multiple counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen motor vehicle, armed assault with intent to murder, and associated firearms offenses.

Allegations say Lopes and Henderson acquired luxury cars from auto auctions to steal them and then sell them through Facebook Marketplace.

Sixteen stolen cars were identified across six counties in Massachusetts, with a total estimated value of over $1 million.

Lopes and Henderson were also indicted after allegedly being involved in a shooting in Dorchester on March 10 that struck a passing MBTA bus containing 15 passengers.

Henderson was released on $12,500 bail while Lopez is being held on $100,000 bail.