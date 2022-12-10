Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Double Shooting in Dorchester

Two minors were arrested in Boston for a double shooting on Monday, December 5 in Dorchester, according to Boston Police.

Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old male from Jamaica Plain and a 15-year-old male from Mattapan.

At least three people were left hurt Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, after a double shooting broke out, followed by a stabbing just around the corner.

Both victims were taken to hospitals and were expected to survive, authorities noted.

Police did not say the two incidents were related, but people in the area were left upset by yet another day marred by violent crime in the neighborhood. The double shooting happened near a school and community center, sparking further concern.

The elementary school and community center went into safe mode over the shooting.

Both minors are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court.