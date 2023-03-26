Two People and a Dog Rescued from Fire in Dennis

Authorities took down a fire in a home early Sunday morning, in Dennis, Massachusetts.

The Dennis Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3 Nimblick St. at around 6:52 a.m.

Once they arrived, they saw smoke coming from a 2 story duplex, authorities say.

Two people and a dog were located, removed from the house and both people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital , Dennis Fire says.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation