Two people arrested in connection to illegal dental practice in Milford

Two people were arrested after an investigation into an elaborate illegal dental operation in Milford, Massachusetts.

Milford Police say the operation took place at Alternativa Convenience Store, 140 Main Street, Suite 7.

According to authorities say the owner of Alternativa Convenience Store, Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro, rented a room near the store to Juan Hermida Muñoz, where he provided dental services without a license.

The services included examinations, tooth extractions, anesthetics and cleanings, according to police.

Authorities say Muñoz is not board certified and holds no certifications to practice medicine within the United States.

Muñoz is facing charges for unauthorized practice of​ dentistry and unauthorized practice of​ medicine, while Guaman-Castro is facing charges for conspiracy.