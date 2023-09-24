milford

Two people arrested in connection to illegal dental practice in Milford

Milford Police say the operation took place at Alternativa Convenience Store, 140 Main Street, Suite 7.

Two people were arrested after an investigation into an elaborate illegal dental operation in Milford, Massachusetts.

Milford Police say the operation took place at Alternativa Convenience Store, 140 Main Street, Suite 7.

According to authorities say the owner of Alternativa Convenience Store, Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro, rented a room near the store to Juan Hermida Muñoz, where he provided dental services without a license.

The services included examinations, tooth extractions, anesthetics and cleanings, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities say Muñoz is not board certified and holds no certifications to practice medicine within the United States.

Muñoz is facing charges for unauthorized practice of​ dentistry and unauthorized practice of​ medicine, while Guaman-Castro is facing charges for conspiracy.

This article tagged under:

milford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us