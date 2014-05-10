Three Dead in Murphy Double-Murder, Suicide

Murphy police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found shot to death inside a home on Saturday. Police believe a woman who committed suicide in Dallas hours after the killings was a former romantic partner of the male victim.

Police said they discovered the bodies of a man and woman inside a single-family home on the 100 block of Sherwood Drive while conducting a welfare check Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Late Saturday, Murphy police identified the victims: Jonathon Masin, 40, who lived at the home, and Amy R. Picchioti, 38, who lived in Dallas.

"Found in two separate parts of the home, they were partially clothed and barefooted," said a news release by the City of Murphy. Neighbors believe they heard gunshots around 6:30 a.m.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon the Murphy City Manager revealed that the person of interest, Michele Boyer, 45, was found dead of an apparent suicide in the 100 block of Leda in Dallas.

The exact motive of the double killing is not known. "However, it has been confirmed that Boyer is the ex-girlfriend of Masin and it is the breakup that led to this murder-suicide," said the news release.

The person who requested the welfare check is the father of one of the victims.

Maj. Max Geron, with the Dallas Police Department, said Dallas detectives were conferring with Murphy detectives and more details would be released later.

NBC 5's Christine Lee contributed to this story.