Two people were injured in a crash in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston early Sunday morning.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of an accident between a scooter and a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Humboldt Avenue at around 12:10 a.m.

Two people in the scooter were transported to a local hospital with injuries, one of them life-threatening.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.