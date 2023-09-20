Two people injured after shooting in Chicopee

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Chicopee, Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.

Chicopee police say they responded to a report of shots fired he intersection of Hampden St & Center St at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say they located shell casings and learned that a car had been shot at and had left the scene towards Springfield.

The car was later located in Springfield, according to authorities.

Authorities say they were informed that two parties had arrived at Bay State Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident or may have video footage is urged to call 413-594-1740.