Two people rescued from Westborough fire

Firefighters in Westborough, Massachusetts rescued two people from a blaze early Sunday morning.

Westborough Fire responded to 22-26 South St. for reports of a structure fire at around 1:55 a.m.

The majority of the blaze coming from the back of a commercial building, which includes a restaurant and a residential apartment.

The man who lives in the building and his girlfriend climbed out the window and were trapped on the roof.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Westborough Firefighters rescued them via ground ladders while simultaneously spraying the building. They had help from fire departments in Northborough southborough hopkinton Grafton and Framingham.

The fire chief estimates there’s about $1 million worth of damage to the structure and $50,000 of damage for the van.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.