One dead and one injured after shooting in Roxbury

Authorities are investigating a double shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.
Police responded to 27 McGreevery Way at around 12:11 a.m.
Police say two men were shot and were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the people was pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation. If you have any information on this incident you are urged to call (617) 343-4470.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.