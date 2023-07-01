One dead and one injured after shooting in Roxbury

Authorities are investigating a double shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Police responded to 27 McGreevery Way at around 12:11 a.m.

Police say two men were shot and were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the people was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation. If you have any information on this incident you are urged to call (617) 343-4470.