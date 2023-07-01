Roxbury

One dead and one injured after shooting in Roxbury

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police Lights

Authorities are investigating a double shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Police responded to 27 McGreevery Way at around 12:11 a.m.

Police say two men were shot and were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the people was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation. If you have any information on this incident you are urged to call (617) 343-4470.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Roxbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us