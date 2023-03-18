Two People Seriously Injured in Wrentham Car Crash

Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Wrentham, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Wrentham Police and Fire departments responded to a two-car crash at around 7:49 p.m. in the area of East St. and Common Street.

Police say a truck was driving towards Wrentham Center when it attempted to veer left onto Common Street.

When the truck turned, it hit a Hyundai driving in the opposite direction head on, according to authorities.

The passenger of the truck and the driver of the Hyundai were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police say the driver of the truck was not seriously injured but was also transported.

The crash is still under investigation.