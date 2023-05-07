‘Violent Night' in Boston, as 2 People Are Killed, 2 Others Injured in Shootings

Two people have died and two others were injured in multiple shootings across the city of Boston on Sunday night.

Boston police said they received a call around 8:32 p.m. for a report of a shooting on Wildwood Street. They said two men were shot and taken to an area hospital by Boston EMS. One of those men has died and the other is in critical condition.

Around that same time, police said two additional victims made their own way to area hospitals. One of those victims has died and the second is expected to survive.

"Tonight we've had a pretty violent night in the city," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a press conference Sunday.

The location where the third person was shot is not known to police, but they said they are "fairly confident" the shooting wasn't connected to the Wildwood Street scene. The fourth victim they believe was shot at a separate scene on Kingston Street in downtown Boston.

BPD confirms at least 2 people shot, taken to the hospital w/ life-threatening injuries. Scene now on Wildwood St in Mattapan. Homicide detectives notified. No arrests. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/CsHQhtouxe — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) May 8, 2023

No arrests have been made, and police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Homicide detectives have been notified, according to police.

Cox said police are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information on the shootings can call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-494-TIPS.