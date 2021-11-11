Two Red Sox Stars Win Silver Slugger Awards

Two Red Sox stars named Silver Slugger award winners originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The left side of the Boston Red Sox infield took home some hardware on Thursday.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers were named American League Silver Slugger award winners after their outstanding 2021 campaigns.

It's the fourth Silver Slugger award of Bogaerts' career and the first of Devers'.

Bogaerts edged out fellow AL shortstops Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros, Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox, and Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays. The two-time World Series champion slashed .295/.370/.493 with 23 homers and 79 RBI.

Devers won the award over Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians and Kyle Seager of the Seattle Mariners. The 25-year-old hit .279/.352/.538 with a career-high 38 homers and 113 RBI.

Bogaerts and Devers join Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor (2017, '18), Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez (2007, '08), and Miguel Tejada and Melvin Mora (2004) as AL shortstop/third base teammates to win Silver Slugger awards in the same season, per @SoxNotes on Twitter.