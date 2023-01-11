Massachusetts

Two Students Arrested After Fight at Massachusetts High School

"All students are safe and have returned to classes," the school district said

By Marc Fortier

Two students were arrested Wednesday after a fight at a Massachusetts high school, school officials say.

Fitchburg Public Schools said "some students" were involved in a fight on Wednesday morning at the high school. leading to an "immediate school response."

Two students were taken into custody by Fitchburg police after a knife was found. The incident remains under investigation by school officials and police.

"All students are safe and have returned to classes," the district said on social media around 11:30 a.m.

Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
