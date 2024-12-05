Two USS George Washington sailors die days apart after reaching Japan, Navy says

Two sailors assigned to the USS George Washington died within days of each other shortly after the aircraft carrier arrived in Japan, officials and family members said.

Their causes of death are unclear. The Navy said both cases are under investigation by Japanese authorities and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

Two years ago, the George Washington was beset by a spate of suicides.

On Nov. 22 — the day the ship reached Yokosuka, Japan — Cuyler Condon, an electrician’s mate, was found unresponsive in an on-base hotel, officials said. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medical staff members at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka.

Three days later, Dimitri Morales, 20, an electrician’s mate fireman, was found unresponsive in town and declared dead by local emergency responders, the Navy said.

The deaths were first reported by Stars and Stripes.

In New Jersey, Morales' family told NBC News that they have no clarity about his death.

“We’re just kind of sitting around, waiting for answers,” said his older brother, Alexander Morales, 22. “It’s not easy.”

His mother, Svetlana Kashirina, said that the Navy has not shared any information but that it was working to make arrangements for Morales’ funeral next week.

“We still do not know what happened to him and have zero details about his death,” she said.

Kashirina said she does not believe her son died by suicide.

“At this time, I just want to say that my son was a very happy and caring young man who loved being a sailor and was proud to serve his country,” she said. “He had many plans in life and wanted to become an electrical engineer.”

A Navy spokesperson said grief counseling and support services were available to sailors as the Navy focuses on providing appropriate resources for the ship’s transition to Japan.

“In the aftermath of these recent tragedies, our thoughts and prayers are with the crewmembers and families following the loss of their sailors,” the Navy said.

NCIS declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

The USS George Washington made headlines in 2022 for a string of suicides while it was docked and undergoing a lengthy overhaul at the Newport News Shipyard in Virginia from 2017 to 2023.

Nine sailors died by suicide during that period, including three in one week in April 2022, officials said.

Emails obtained by NBC News this year show how Navy leaders scrambled to manage the unfolding mental health crisis, as they discussed news coverage of the deaths, dismissed claims about poor living conditions and seemed to disagree about whether to promote the sailors posthumously.

Several sailors told NBC News at the time that their struggles were directly related to a culture in which seeking help was not met with the necessary resources, as well as the unbearable state of the ship.

The deaths sparked investigations, prompted visits from the Navy’s most powerful officials and led to the relocation of more than 280 sailors.

One of the investigations found that the shipyard lacked sufficient parking, transportation and access to food and housing.

The aircraft carrier completed its overhaul in May 2023. It left Virginia in April, arrived in San Diego in July and departed for Japan in October.

George Washington is expected to remain in Japan long-term, replacing the USS Ronald Reagan, which operated out of Yokosuka for nearly nine years before it left in May.

“Arriving here in Yokosuka has been a milestone for this crew for many months, and for some the journey started in April when we departed from Virginia,” Capt. Timothy Waits, the commanding officer, said in a news release issued when the ship arrived in Japan.

“I could not be more proud of this team," he added. “Not only have we arrived safely and on time, but from day one of deployment we have met every goal, exceeded all expectations, and were ready for tasking the day we arrived in the 7th Fleet area of operations.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

