Tyson Foods recalls nearly 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped nuggets

The FSIS says that the problem was discovered after Tyson Foods received consumer complaints reporting small metal pieces in the chicken nuggets

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of its frozen dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after some consumers reported finding metal pieces.

The recall, announced by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), specifically covers 29,819 pounds of 29-ounce bags of "Fun Nuggets" produced on September 5.

These nuggets were distributed to Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin, the statement said.

Tyson Foods initiated the recall after receiving customer complaints about metal pieces in the chicken patties, the FSIS said.

"There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products," USDA officials said in a statement.

The affected nugget packages are identified with a “Best If Used By” date of Sept. 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

FSIS is urging anyone who might be keeping a bag of the Fun Nuggets in the freezer to throw them out and avoid eating them. They can also return the product to the place of purchase.

