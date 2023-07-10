U Dumpling House to open in former Uncle Cheung's space in Framingham

boston restaurant talk

Three years ago, it was reported that a decades-old Chinese restaurant west of Boston was up for sale, and now we have learned what will be going into its space.

According to a source, U Dumpling House is planning to open in the former Uncle Cheung's space in Framingham, with a post within the funfiltered.com site showing a proposed menu that includes a variety of dumplings and buns along with a mix of Chinese-American and authentic Chinese dishes. It is not yet known when U Dumpling House might open, so keep checking back for updates.

Uncle Cheung's, which first opened in 1983, went on the market in the summer of 2020, with the owner looking to retire.

The address for the upcoming U Dumpling House is 266 Worcester Road (Route 9). Framingham, MA, 01702.

