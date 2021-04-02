US Capitol Police Officer Dies After Attack Outside Capitol; Suspect Also Dead

A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died and another was badly injured Friday after a driver rammed a car into them outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, authorities said.

Two law enforcement officials told NBC News that, after striking the officers, the driver jumped out of the car with a knife and was fatally shot by Capitol police.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman confirmed an officer died of injuries sustained in the attack but did not provide that officer's name.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for Capitol Police after the events of Jan. 6 and now the events that have occurred here today," Pittman said.

The attack happened at the North Barricade vehicle access point on Constitution Avenue. The suspect in the case was not previously known to Capitol Police.

Pittman said the officers engaged the suspect, who did not respond to verbal commands. The suspect then started lunging toward Capitol police officers at which point, they opened fire on the suspect.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said, "It does not appear to be terrorism related, but obviously we'll continue to investigate to see if there is some type of nexus along those lines."

Contee said there no longer appears to be an ongoing threat.

Several streets in the area were shut down:

Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW

First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street

The Capitol complex was placed on lockdown, with no entry nor exit permitted, according to an email from U.S. Capitol Police.

Those outside were told to "seek cover." Those inside may move around within the buildings and underground between buildings, the email said.

NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell reported from inside the lockdown perimeter that a helicopter landed on the east front of the Capitol during the emergency response.

Caldwell posted video of the scene, showing multiple vehicles of first responders. At least two ambulances blocked an intersection in front of the Capitol, and the helicopter was audible.

I am on lockdown inside the Capitol complex. Lots of first responders called and a helicopter just landed on the East front pic.twitter.com/7hKjPeX3Ah — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) April 2, 2021

The National Guard is now guarding the barricade where the crime scene is located.

National Guard now deployed around the US Capitol after car rams barrier at least one person shot, two officers injured. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/DxYqkEuq7m — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) April 2, 2021

Friday's incident comes less than three months after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Washington for more.