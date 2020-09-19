U.S.-Iran Relations at a Crucial Crossroad as Nuclear Deal Hangs on Election Outcome

Voters in November’s presidential election will choose how the United States deals with Iran and its nuclear capabilities, according to multiple government officials and experts across the Middle East.

And as President Donald Trump’s administration is set to reimpose a “snapback” of sanctions on Iran on Saturday night, despite opposition from Europe, there are fresh concerns over regional stability.

President Barack Obama and the leaders of several other major powers signed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — which stated that “Iran's nuclear program will be exclusively peaceful.”

Trump, a long-standing critic of the deal, unilaterally pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018. Joe Biden, meanwhile, has been a vocal supporter of the deal he originally tried to sell to Congress, before Obama bypassed the legislature — and has called the current U.S. policy toward Iran “reckless” in a recent op-ed.

