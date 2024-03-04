Popular Conn. seafood joint unexpectedly closes up shop

The U.S.S. Chowder Pot III in Branford has closed its doors.

The restaurant's owner posted on Facebook that they officially closed on Sunday.

"With a heavy heart I have to announce the closing of our doors today. I want to say thank you for all the love and support you have shown myself and Chowder Pot III throughout the years. I could not have done it without all of you, my staff and my family."

It was signed, Chef John.

The Chowder Pot has been in Branford for 38 years.

People in the area were sad to learn about the restaurant's sudden closing.

“My wife and I have gone there for dinner. We know couples who have met there. We’ve gone to dances there. A lot of history,” Louis Pocogran said.

“It’s just sadness. I’m a little surprised that they didn’t let us know, but yeah, I’m really sad to see it go," Leslie Christofani said.

There is no word on why the decision was made to close.