UAW expands strike to Stellantis pickup truck plant in Michigan

Rebecca Cook | Reuters
  • The United Auto Workers union is expanding its strike to a Stellantis plant in suburban Detroit that produces Ram full-size pickup trucks.
  • The work stoppage includes roughly 6,800 workers at Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit.

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers union is expanding its strike to a Stellantis plant in suburban Detroit that produces Ram full-size pickup trucks.

The work stoppage includes roughly 6,800 workers at Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us