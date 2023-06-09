Uber Carshare service arriving soon to Boston

Uber announced that their new Carshare service will be arriving soon to their customers in Boston.

Uber Carshare will allow people to borrow cars from their neighborhood when they need one.

The company says car owners get to earn extra money and borrowers now have another convenient way to borrow a car.

"We believe that Uber Carshare is a win-win-win. Car owners get to earn extra money & grow their income on their terms and borrowers now have another convenient way to borrow a car. We believe that by turning any car into a shared car, you’re increasing efficiency and contributing to more livable neighborhoods." said the company.

The announcement was made a GO-GET Zero, Uber’s first-ever sustainability product event.