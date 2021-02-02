Boston Business Journal

Uber to Acquire Boston-based Drizly for $1.1B

The online liquor store will eventually be integrated with the Uber Eats app while also continuing to maintain its own separate app

By Lucia Maffei, Boston Business Journal Technology Reporter

Alcohol delivery app Drizly

One of the ride-hailing giants has made an acquisition to further its alcohol delivery capabilities.

Uber Technologies, Inc. and Boston-based Drizly Inc. said on Tuesday that they have reached an agreement for Uber to acquire Drizly for $1.1 billion in stock and cash.

Boston-based online liquor store Drizly will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber. Drizly’s marketplace will eventually be integrated with the Uber Eats app, while also maintaining a separate Drizly app. The transaction is expected to close within the first half of 2021.

Read the full story in the Boston Business Journal.

