UConn Health

UConn Doctor Accused of Intentionally Coughing on Other Employees

uconn health center
NBCConnecticut.com

A UConn Health physician was charged with breach of peace after witnesses said he intentionally coughed on two other employees at the health center, a company spokesperson confirmed.

UConn Health said Dr. Cory Edgar was issued the misdemeanor breach of peace summons Thursday morning. Witnesses and medical workers reported that they believed he was purposely disregarding space and safety concerns involved in the coronavirus pandemic.

UConn Health said they take such allegations seriously and the situation is under review.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 25 mins ago

House Passes $2.2T Coronavirus Relief Package

Congress 11 hours ago

House OKs $2.2T Rescue Package for Virus-Ravaged Economy, Health System

Edgar's specialty is listed on the UConn Health website as Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

This article tagged under:

UConn Healthcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us